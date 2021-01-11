India returned missing soldier to China: China military paper

BEIJING (Reuters) - India returned a Chinese soldier to Chinese border troops at noon on Jan. 11, according to a post by China’s official military newspaper on Monday.

The Chinese border guard “went missing” because it was dark and he was in a “complicated terrain”, the People’s Liberation Army Daily said on its twitter-like Weibo account.

Tensions flared between China and India last June when a clash along the disputed Himalayan border led to the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers.