China HNA's Bohai Life says will rectify problems to comply with regulations

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China’s Bohai Life Insurance Co, controlled by privately-held HNA Group, said it will rectify problems identified by the country’s insurance industry regulator in a recent spot check.

The insurer said in a statement that it has made a plan to improve corporate governance to comply with regulations.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to ban Bohai Life from providing financial aid in any form to HNA directly or indirectly in the next six months. (Reporting By Matthew Miller and Shu Zhang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)