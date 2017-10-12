FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China HNA's Bohai Life says will rectify problems to comply with regulations
October 12, 2017 / 5:20 AM / in 3 days

China HNA's Bohai Life says will rectify problems to comply with regulations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China’s Bohai Life Insurance Co, controlled by privately-held HNA Group, said it will rectify problems identified by the country’s insurance industry regulator in a recent spot check.

The insurer said in a statement that it has made a plan to improve corporate governance to comply with regulations.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to ban Bohai Life from providing financial aid in any form to HNA directly or indirectly in the next six months. (Reporting By Matthew Miller and Shu Zhang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

