FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
China insurers' first-half profits up 10 percent on year
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 2:58 AM / a day ago

China insurers' first-half profits up 10 percent on year

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's insurance industry profits grew 10.03 percent year-on-year to 116.1 billion yuan ($17.26 billion) in the first half of 2017, the country's top insurance regulator said on Thursday.

Total premium income in the January-June period rose 23 percent to 2.31 trillion yuan, an official with the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), said at a press conference in Beijing.

Outstanding investment stood at 14.5 trillion yuan, up 8.28 percent from the beginning of this year.

The investment yield was 2.62 percent in the first six months of this year.

Authorities have rolled out a series of measures this year aimed at preventing asset-liability mismatches and speculative acquisitions by insurance companies. ($1 = 6.7284 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Lisa Twaronite)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.