FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China insurers' Jan-Aug premium income up 20.45 pct y/y -regulator
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2017 / 11:09 AM / in 11 days

China insurers' Jan-Aug premium income up 20.45 pct y/y -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Total premium income for China’s insurance industry in the January-August period rose 20.45 percent from a year earlier to 2.77 trillion yuan ($418.39 billion), data from the country’s insurance regulator showed on Monday.

Premium income for property insurance firms rose 14.44 percent to 690.1 billion yuan, according to a statement posted on the China Insurance Regulatory Commission’s (CIRC) website.

Outstanding investment stood at 14.46 trillion yuan, up 8 percent from the beginning of the year, the statement said.

$1 = 6.6206 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.