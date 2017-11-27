China insurers' Jan-Oct premium income up 19.9 pct y/y - regulator

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Total premium income for China’s insurance industry in the January-October period rose 19.9 percent from a year ago to 3.24 trillion yuan ($491.06 billion), data from the country’s insurance regulator showed on Monday.

Premium income for property insurance firms rose 14.4 percent to 858.97 billion yuan, according to a statement posted on the China Insurance Regulatory Commission’s (CIRC) website.

Total assets of the insurance industry were at 16.62 trillion yuan at end-October, up 9.94 percent from the beginning of the year.