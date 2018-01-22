CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-China insurers' total premium income up 18 pct y/y in 2017 - regulator

(Official correction on investment yield number in paragraph 3)

BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Total premium income for China’s insurance industry rose 18 percent in 2017 to 3.66 trillion yuan ($571.33 billion), the country’s insurance regulator said on Monday.

Total assets for the insurance sector were at 16.75 trillion yuan at the end of December, up 10.8 percent for the year, China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said in a press release.

The regulator also said total investment income in 2017 reached 835.2 billion yuan, up 18.12 percent on-year, while the investment yield was 5.77 percent, rising 0.11 percentage points from 2016.