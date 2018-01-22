FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 10:00 AM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-China insurers' total premium income up 18 pct y/y in 2017 - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Official correction on investment yield number in paragraph 3)

BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Total premium income for China’s insurance industry rose 18 percent in 2017 to 3.66 trillion yuan ($571.33 billion), the country’s insurance regulator said on Monday.

Total assets for the insurance sector were at 16.75 trillion yuan at the end of December, up 10.8 percent for the year, China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said in a press release.

The regulator also said total investment income in 2017 reached 835.2 billion yuan, up 18.12 percent on-year, while the investment yield was 5.77 percent, rising 0.11 percentage points from 2016.

$1 = 6.4061 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Shu Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
