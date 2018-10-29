FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 29, 2018 / 9:59 AM / in 26 minutes

China Life's asset management unit launches product to ease margin call pressure

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The asset management unit of China Life Insurance Co aims to raise 20 billion yuan ($2.87 billion) in a product dedicated to easing liquidity pressure at quality listed firms, the Securities Times reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

The product will invest in equities or bonds issued by listed firms with promising growth prospects, but are suffering from temporary liquidity stress due to market volatility or value erosion in pledged shares, the newspaper said.

Over the past week, China has unveiled a series of measures to ease liquidity pressure at small and medium-sized enterprises struggling in a slowing economy clouded by the broadening Sino-U.S. trade war.

Underscoring the liquidity stress, about $620 billion of Chinese shares have been pledged for loans, putting companies under pressure as stock markets tumble and the prospect of forced liquidation rises. ($1 = 6.9585 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.