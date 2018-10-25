Chinese regulator encourages insurers to provide liquidity support to listed firms

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator published a notice on Thursday allowing insurance asset management firms to launch dedicated products that provide liquidity support to listed firms, in a bid to reduce risks related to pledged shares.

The regulator said by launching such products, which can buy both stocks and bonds, insurers can provide long-term capital to quality listed companies and their shareholders, and support the development of private-run companies.

The regulator said it will continue to support insurers to increase financial and strategic investment in listed firms. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)