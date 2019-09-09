Financials
September 9, 2019 / 9:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China caps investment insurers can make in their shareholders

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator said Monday it would put a cap on the investment insurers can make in their shareholders, a move to curb risks linked to the misuse of financial resources.

Outstanding investments in shareholders or parties related to shareholders must not exceed 30% of an insurance firm’s previous year’s total assets or net assets, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement on its website.

The CBIRC would also cap investment by insurers into a single related party at up to 15% of its total assets, it said, adding that the rules took effect on Monday.

Reporting by Cheng Leng, Vincent Lee and Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below