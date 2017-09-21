China may let insurance funds take part in firms' debt-to-equity swaps

BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China is considering allowing insurance funds to participate in debt-to-equity swaps of distressed firms, the insurance regulator said on Thursday.

The regulator also supports insurance funds taking part in state-owned firms’ mixed ownership reforms, Jia Biao, vice head of the capital operation department, told reporters in a briefing in Beijing.

He also said the regulator will step up supervision of the use of insurance funds.