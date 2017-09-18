China says will prevent risks from excessively rapid growth in overseas investments

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China will prevent risks stemming from an excessively rapid growth in overseas investments, the country’s insurance regulator said on Monday, adding that it will strengthen supervision of overseas investment risks and capital flows.

The regulator will also urge insurance companies to conduct self-checks on their property investments, said the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC).

It also said it will prevent risks stemming from peer-to-peer (P2P) lending and other internet finance from spilling over onto the insurance industry.