BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China’s insurance regulator said on Thursday it had started a trial period of new asset liability management rules for the industry, seeking to curb potential risks as part of Beijing’s broader campaign to ensure stability.

The regulator said the new rules aim to avoid asset-liability mismatch risks and promote prudent risk management and investment. (Reporting by Shu Zhang; writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)