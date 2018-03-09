China insurance industry Jan premium income down 19.9 pct y/y

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China’s insurance industry’s total premium income in January declined 19.9 percent from a year earlier to 685.2 billion yuan ($108.15 billion), the China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Friday.
The decline comes amid a nationwide crackdown on short-term risky universal life insurance products as the Chinese authorities seek to reduce risks and leverage in the financial system.
$1 = 6.3357 Chinese yuan