BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - China insurance firms’ total premium income fell 7.84 percent on year to 1,658.5 billion yuan ($258.64 billion) in the January-April period, the regulator said on Friday.

Insurance industry assets were 17.34 trillion yuan at the end of April, up 3.55 percent from beginning of this year, the banking and insurance regulator told a media briefing.