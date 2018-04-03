China Jan-Feb insurance firms' total premium income down 18.48 pct y/y - regulator

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - Total premium income in China’s insurance industry in January-February declined 18.48 percent from a year earlier to 970.34 billion yuan ($154.42 billion), the China Insurance Regulatory Commission said.

Total assets in the sector were at 16.9 trillion yuan at the end of February, up 0.81 percent versus the start of 2018, the regulator said in a statement on its website.

Investments in the insurance sector rose 0.53 percent to 15.0 trillion yuan at the end of February, the regulator added. ($1 = 6.2837 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Jacqueline Wong)