BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - China will allow insurance funds to invest in long-term house rental market in some pilot cities, the industry regulator said in a notice on Friday.

Insurance companies are allowed to invest in long-term house rental projects in cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Xiongan New Economic Area, China’s banking and insurance regulator said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)