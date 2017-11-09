Chinese insurers' premium income rises 21 pct in first three quarters

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Insurance premium income at Chinese insurers rose 21 percent in the first three quarters of 2017 from a year earlier to 3 trillion yuan ($453 billion), the insurance regulator said on Thursday.

Outstanding investment by insurers stood at 14.6 trillion yuan as of the end of September, up 9.38 percent from the start of the year, the regulator said in a handout ahead of a regular briefing in Beijing.

Total assets held by insurers were at 16.58 trillion yuan as of the end of September, up 9.69 percent from the beginning of the year, according to the regulator. ($1 = 6.6277 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)