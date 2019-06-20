Financials
June 20, 2019 / 7:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Insurance association of China says market share of foreign insurers has risen

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - The overall market share of foreign insurance firms in China by premium rose to 6.48% as of April, up 1.78 percentage points from a year earlier, the Insurance Association of China said on Thursday.

China hopes to attract more foreign firms to invest and establish insurance institutions in the country, the association said in a statement released at a regular briefing by the banking and insurance regulator.

The total assets of China’s insurance industry reached 18.3 trillion yuan ($2.67 trillion) as of end-2018, with premiums totalling 3.8 trillion yuan, according to the association’s statement.

$1 = 6.8510 Chinese yuan Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
