China's cyber watchdogs says to crack down on financial information providers

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China’s cyber watchdog on Wednesday issued new regulations for financial information on the internet, saying providers are not allowed to distort the interpretation of the country’s fiscal and monetary policies.
Financial information providers are also not allowed to fabricate news or events that could move stock, fund, futures and foreign exchange markets, the Cyberspace Administration of China said (CAC) in a statement on its website.
Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk