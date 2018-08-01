FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 12:54 AM / in 18 minutes

China names new head of internet regulator-state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China has appointed Zhuang Rongwen to lead its powerful internet regulator, state media reported on Wednesday.

Zhuang, who was a vice minister in China’s central propaganda department, will replace Xu Lin as the head of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the China News Service reported.

He was a deputy director in the internet regulator before joining the propaganda department.

His appointment comes after state media reported on Monday that one of CAC’s former chiefs, Lu Wei, has been charged with accepting bribes.

Lu, who at the height of his power was seen as emblematic of China’s tightening internet controls, was put under investigation in November last year. He was later denounced by and expelled from the ruling Communist Party who said he had undermined the CAC’s image.

Reporting by Brenda Goh;Editing by Michael Perry

