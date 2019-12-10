Visual China Group, Imaginechina suspend websites after Chinese regulator finds violations

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China’s internet regulator said on Tuesday that it has ordered stock image providers Visual China Group and Imaginechina to make rectifications to their websites after it found problems with their online news services.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said on its website that the two companies had engaged in Internet news information services without obtaining the right licenses, adding that both had now suspended their website services with immediate effect.

ByteDance, the owner of popular short video apps TikTok and Douyin, invested in Imaginechina in 2016. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing Slot; Editing by Kim Coghill)