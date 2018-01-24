China c.bank says overseas entities held $187.71 bln of domestic bonds at end-Dec

BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Wednesday overseas entities held 1.20 trillion yuan ($187.71 billion) of domestic bonds as of end-December, up from 1.104 trillion yuan at end-September.

The foreign entities also held 1.17 trillion yuan of domestic equities at the end of 2017, compared with 1.021 trillion yuan at the end of the third quarter, data from the People’s Bank of China showed.

They had 739 billion yuan of outstanding domestic loans as of end-December, down from end-September’s 780.7 billion yuan, it said.

The overseas entities held 1.17 trillion yuan of domestic deposits at the end of last year, compared with 1.13 trillion yuan at end-September.