BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Monday it would increase the quota for the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme to $300 billion from $150 billion previously to meet investment demand from overseas investors.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Jacqueline Wong)