FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Financials
December 20, 2017 / 10:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shanghai starts vetting outbound investment scheme licenses, regulator says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai has started vetting licence applications for an outbound investment scheme allowing subsidiaries of global asset managers to raise funds for overseas investment, China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

The city plans to grant institutions licences within the existing quota of the Qualified Domestic Limited Partnership (QDLP) scheme, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a response to Reuters’ questions.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Shanghai planned to revive the scheme this week. No QDLP quotas have been issued since an unofficial suspension late in 2015, when China tightened capital controls amid turmoil in its stock and currency markets. (Reporting by Elias Glenn and Samuel Shen; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.