HONG KONG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China’s fixed-investment in the transportation sector for 2021 is expected to reach about 2.4 trillion yuan ($370 billion), state media Xinhua reported on Thursday.

That is lower than the 3.4 trillion yuan investment in 2020, Xinhua reported quoting transport minister Li Xiaopeng as saying. ($1 = 6.5269 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Colin Qian in Beijing; Editing by Hugh Lawson)