REFILE-China's Dalian Exchange raises transaction fees for iron ore contracts

(Corrects non-intraday transaction fees in second bullet to 0.01%, not 0.1%)

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) -

* China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) said it will raise transaction fees for all iron ore futures contracts to 0.01% from 0.006% of the trading value, starting July 18, the bourse said in a statement on Tuesday

* DCE also adjusted intra-day transaction fees for the September-delivery contract to 0.025%, while non-intraday trading transaction fees stay at 0.01%

* For the January-delivery contract, intra-day transaction fees will be 0.015%, the DCE said

* The most actively traded September 2019 iron ore contract on the DCE rose to a record 924.5 yuan ($134.46) a tonne on Tuesday.

* ($1 = 6.8757 Chinese yuan renminbi)