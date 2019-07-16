Corrections News
July 16, 2019 / 9:03 AM / in 3 hours

REFILE-China's Dalian Exchange raises transaction fees for iron ore contracts

1 Min Read

(Corrects non-intraday transaction fees in second bullet to 0.01%, not 0.1%)

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) -

* China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) said it will raise transaction fees for all iron ore futures contracts to 0.01% from 0.006% of the trading value, starting July 18, the bourse said in a statement on Tuesday

* DCE also adjusted intra-day transaction fees for the September-delivery contract to 0.025%, while non-intraday trading transaction fees stay at 0.01%

* For the January-delivery contract, intra-day transaction fees will be 0.015%, the DCE said

* The most actively traded September 2019 iron ore contract on the DCE rose to a record 924.5 yuan ($134.46) a tonne on Tuesday.

* ($1 = 6.8757 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below