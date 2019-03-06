Italy junior foreign min warns against signing China deal at present

ROME, March 6 (Reuters) - The time is not right for Italy to sign a preliminary deal to become a part of China’s giant “Belt and Road” infrastructure plan, Foreign Ministry undersecretary Guglielmo Picchi said on Wednesday.

An Italian official said earlier that the government was in talks to sign a memorandum of understanding with China when President Xi Jinping visits the country later this month.

However, Picchi, who is a senior member of the ruling League party, wrote on Twitter he thought such a move would be premature. “5G and infrastructural access are issues of national security that must be evaluated with great care. At this moment, I do not think we should proceed with the signature,” he wrote. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer)