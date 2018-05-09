FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 9:21 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China to grant Japan 200 bln yuan investment quota - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China has agreed to grant Japan a quota of 200 billion yuan ($31.4 billion) under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) scheme, the Xinhua official news agency quoted Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Wednesday.

China resumed a key outbound investment scheme in late April, granting qualified domestic financial institutions fresh quotas to buy overseas stocks and bonds for the first time since early 2015. ($1 = 6.3728 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

