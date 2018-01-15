China Jinmao plans $423 mln share sales for working capital

HONG KONG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd said on Monday it aimed to raise HK$3.31 billion ($423.1 million) in a share sales for general working capital.

The property group said it planned to sell 900.12 million new shares to its majority shareholder Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Co Ltd at HK$3.70 apiece, representing a 6.8 percent discount to the previous close.

Sinochem will buy the new shares on completion of sales of the same amount of existing shares to third party investors, including Kerry Holdings Ltd and New China Life Insurance Co Ltd , at the same price, the Hong Kong-listed firm said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Sinochem’s stake in China Jinmao will be reduced to 49.76 percent on completion of the deal, from the current 53.95 percent, it added.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp Ltd are the placing agents. ($1 = 7.8234 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)