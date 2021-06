FILE PHOTO: Video-streaming app Kuaishou is pictured on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - ByteDance rival Kuaishou Technology, a short video app developer, has reached a total of 1 billion global monthly active users, Kuaishou chief excutive Su Hua said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Tencent-backed company operates Kuaishou for the Chinese market, and Kwai and Snack Video for markets outside China.