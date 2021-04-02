China's market regulator to strengthen legislation in 2021

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - China’s market regulator said on Thursday it would beef up legislation this year to address issues ranging from unfair competition in the internet sector to food security and intellectual property protection.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said it would draft six laws and administrative regulations for review this year, covering product quality, punishment for behaviour that violates market prices, and rules for the implementation of the Patent Law.

It also aims to draft and amend 61 departmental regulations including those particularly to improve law enforcement regarding anti-monopoly and anti-unfair competition, to prohibit inappropriate competition in the internet sector.

China has been tightening its grip on internet platforms, citing the risk of abusing market power to stifle competition, misuse of consumers’ data and violation of consumer rights.