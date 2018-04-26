China Life first-quarter profit up 120 pct

SHANGHAI, April 26 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co , the country’s second-biggest insurer by market value, reported a 120 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday.

Net profit rose to 13.52 billion yuan ($2.14 billion) in the first three months of the year, compared with 6.15 billion yuan a year earlier, China Life said.

The insurer last month reported a 69 percent surge in 2017 net profit, citing strong investment returns from stock markets. ($1 = 6.3230 Chinese yuan renminbi)