FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
April 26, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China Life first-quarter profit up 120 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 26 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co , the country’s second-biggest insurer by market value, reported a 120 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday.

Net profit rose to 13.52 billion yuan ($2.14 billion) in the first three months of the year, compared with 6.15 billion yuan a year earlier, China Life said.

The insurer last month reported a 69 percent surge in 2017 net profit, citing strong investment returns from stock markets. ($1 = 6.3230 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Shu Zhang in Beijing Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.