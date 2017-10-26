FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Life Insurance Q3 profit up 365 pct
October 26, 2017 / 9:34 AM / in 34 minutes

China Life Insurance Q3 profit up 365 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd
                     , the country's second-biggest insurer by
market value, posted on Thursday a 365.5 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit on strong premium income growth. 
    For the third quarter, its net profit rose to 14.6 billion
yuan ($2.20 billion) from 3.13 billion yuan a year earlier,
China Life said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
    The insurer said its 9-month net profit rose about 98
percent on-year to 26.8 billion yuan from 13.5 billion yuan a
year ago.
    China Life posted 9-month premium income of around 450
billion yuan, around a 20 percent year-on-year increase.
            
    ($1 = 6.7801 Chinese yuan)



 (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

