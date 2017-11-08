REFILE-UPDATE 1-Tencent unit China Literature surges more than 70 pct in Hong Kong debut

(Corrects headline with latest share price)

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China Literature Ltd leapt more than 70 percent in its debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday as the online publishing arm of Tencent Holdings Ltd benefited from a rising tide of local enthusiasm for tech stocks.

Shortly after trading began, China Literature’s shares were up 73 percent at HK$95. The first-day gain of more than 37 percent ranks it among the three best-performing debuts this year by any company worth more than $500 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company, 62 percent owned by Tencent, raised $1.1 billion through its initial public offering, in Hong Kong’s largest pure tech IPO for a decade.

Demand for the IPO was such that retail investors bid for 625 times the shares on offer - tying up HK$521 billion ($67 billion), equivalent to a fifth of Hong Kong's cash in circulation, as they waited to see whether their offers would be accepted.