China's Wuxi exchange to launch physically delivered lithium contract in early July

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China’s Wuxi Stainless Steel Exchange will launch a lithium contract in early July, an official from the market department of the exchange said on Wednesday. The contract “will not be settled by cash but by goods”, said the official, adding that it can be done both on a spot market or forward trading.

