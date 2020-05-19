China's Yahua starts new 20,000 tpy lithium hydroxide plant

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) -
* China’s Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group said on Tuesday it had put a new 20,000 tonnes per year lithium hydroxide plant into production.
* The plant, located in the city of Yaan in southwest China’s Sichuan province, was officially launched on Monday, according to a company statement.
* It more than doubles Yahua’s previous 12,000 tonnes per year capacity for lithium hydroxide, a chemical used in electric vehicle batteries.
* It was not immediately clear what rate the plant would operate at or how quickly it would ramp up.
* The launch comes as prices for lithium hydroxide in China languish near five-year lows at 53,000 yuan a tonne after coronavirus hit demand.