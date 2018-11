BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* China’s agriculture ministry on Tuesday reported an outbreak of O-type foot-and-mouth disease on a pig farm in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region

* The outbreak in Yining county, in Ili prefecture, infected 108 of 331 pigs on the farm, killing 46, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement

* The other 285 pigs have been culled, it said (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Tom Hogue)