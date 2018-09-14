FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

China reports outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, culls 47 cattle

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) -

* China’s Ministry of Agriculture reported on Friday an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in a herd of cattle that was transported to the Xinjiang region from Gansu province

* On Sept. 6, authorities discovered the suspected outbreak and on Sept. 14 they confirmed a diagnosis of the O-type strain of the disease

* The local government in Xinjiang then culled 47 cattle following the outbreak

* The outbreak is now under control, the ministry said. (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)

