Oct 18 (Reuters) -

* China’s Ministry of Agriculture reported on Thursday an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in a herd of cows that was transported to the Xinjiang region from Inner Mongolia

* Authorities confirmed a diagnosis of the O-type strain of the disease of 17 cows

* The local government in Xinjiang has culled the herd of 140 cows

* The outbreak is now under control, the ministry said (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)