SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - China’s ENN will have the first phase of the country’s first privately owned liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal ready by the middle of this year, a company official said on Thursday.

Construction of the 3 million tonnes per year terminal is over 90 percent complete, with commissioning expected in the middle of 2018, Ma Shenyuan, vice president of ENN Energy Holdings said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)