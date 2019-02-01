China central bank lends 16.00 bln yuan via standing lending facility in Jan

BEIJING , Feb 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank extended 16.00 bln yuan ($2.37 bln) of loans to local financial institutions in January via its standing lending facility (SLF), it said on Friday. The total outstanding amount of SLF loans was 16.00 bln yuan at the end of January, the central bank said. The People's Bank of China uses the SLF and the medium-term lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system. ($1 = 6.7377 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk) Keywords: CHINA LOANS/SLF