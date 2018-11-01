China central bank lends 29.20 bln yuan via standing lending facility in Oct

BEIJING , Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank extended 29.20 bln yuan ($4.20 bln) of loans to local financial institutions in October via its standing lending facility (SLF), it said on Thursday. The total outstanding amount of SLF loans was 29.00 bln yuan at the end of October, the central bank said. The People's Bank of China uses the SLF and the medium-term lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system. ($1 = 6.9509 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk) Keywords: CHINA LOANS/SLF