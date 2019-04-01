China central bank lends 32.72 bln yuan via standing lending facility in March

BEIJING , April 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank extended 32.72 bln yuan ($4.87 bln) of loans to local financial institutions in March via its standing lending facility (SLF), it said on Monday. The total outstanding amount of SLF loans was 32.72 bln yuan at the end of March, the central bank said. The People's Bank of China uses the SLF and the medium-term lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system. ($1 = 6.7119 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk) Keywords: CHINA LOANS/SLF