October 8, 2018 / 7:46 AM / in 2 hours

China central bank lends 47.47 bln yuan via standing lending facility in Sept

1 Min Read

BEIJING , Oct 8 (Reuters) - China's central bank extended 47.47 bln yuan ($6.88 bln) of loans to local financial institutions in September via its standing lending facility (SLF), it said on Monday.
  The total outstanding amount of SLF loans was 47.45 bln yuan at the end of September, the central bank said.
  The People's Bank of China uses the SLF and the medium-term lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system.
($1 = 6.903 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk)
