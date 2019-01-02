China central bank lends 92.88 bln yuan via standing lending facility in Dec

BEIJING , Jan 2 (Reuters) - China's central bank extended 92.88 bln yuan ($13.55 bln) of loans to local financial institutions in December via its standing lending facility (SLF), it said on Wednesday. The total outstanding amount of SLF loans was 92.78 bln yuan at the end of December, the central bank said. The People's Bank of China uses the SLF and the medium-term lending facility as tools for managing short- and medium-term liquidity in the country’s banking system. ($1 = 6.8529 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk) Keywords: CHINA LOANS/SLF