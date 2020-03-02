China urges authorities to prepare for possible locust invasion

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - China could be facing a locust invasion, a government body warned on Monday, urging local authorities to prepare for the arrival of the voracious insects that are already in neighbouring Pakistan and India.

Though the risk is low, China will be hampered in tracking the locusts by a lack of monitoring techniques and little knowledge of the patterns of the insect’s migration, China’s National Forestry and Grassland Administrations said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Tom Hogue)