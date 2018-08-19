FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 19, 2018 / 4:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tiandihui, Vailog set up 5 billion yuan China logistics fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) -

* Chinese online road transport operator Tiandihui Group and Italy’s Vailog on Saturday agreed to set up a 5 billion yuan ($727.38 million) fund and joint venture focused on the logistics industry in China.

* Fund aims to “transform the ecology of highway ports and to open up a new chapter for the development of China’s road logistics,” according to a Tiandihui statement.

* Tiandihui operates an online platform that matches trucks with cargoes in China.

* Vailog, owned by U.K. real estate investment trust Segro PLC , already has a logistics and warehouse network in China covering the Yangtze River and Pearl River Deltas, the Beijing-Tianjin-Bohai Bay region and other areas.

* The two firms have now “teamed up” the management personnel for their JV, on which no further details were provided, after inking a framework cooperation agreement in May. ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly in BEIJING and Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.