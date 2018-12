SHANGHAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerage Huatai Securities plans to list on the London Stock Exchange on Dec 14. via the Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a source with direct knowledge of the plan said.

Huatai will soon publish a prospectus to issue Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), said the source.

Huatai’s London listing would mark the launch of the long-awaited cross-border stock connect scheme between Shanghai and London.