September 6, 2018 / 7:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Grains trader Louis Dreyfus opens new crushing plant in China's Tianjin city

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Global grains trader Louis Dreyfus opened a new oilseed processing facility in the northern city of Tianjin on Thursday, said the company, as part of its expansion in the world’s top consumer of soybeans.

The plant has a daily crushing capacity of 4,000 tonnes and oil refining capacity of 1,200 tonnes.

It also has bottling and packaging facilities that the company will use to move into the downstream market, it said in a statement.

The production line for refined oil started in June, with small-packaged edible oil production expected to begin at the end of the year. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

