UPDATE 1-China lets banks trade bond futures amid rate liberalization reform

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it would allow banks and insurers to participate in bond futures trading for the first time, the latest step to reform its financial markets.

The country’s top five banks would participate in a pilot scheme for treasury bond futures trading initially, China’s securities regulator, which overseas the market, said on its website.

Currently, investors such as brokerages and fund houses are allowed to trade bond futures, but the market is off-limits to banks, the biggest holders of Chinese government bonds.

China is accelerating interest rate reforms, having revamped its benchmark lending rates and vowed to introduce more derivatives to help banks hedge against interest rate risks.

It is also opening up its bond market to foreign investors, who have been complaining about a shortage of effective hedging tools.

“This is a giant step toward interest rate liberalization,” said Liu Wencai, founder of risk-management consultancy D-Union.

Compared with the interbank derivative market, China’s bond futures market is more liquid and transparent, providing a much-needed hedging tool for banks, Liu said.

The participation of banks, who are the dominant bond investors in China, would boost liquidity of the bond futures market, while “creating a meaningful yield curve,” he said.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Friday that the market will be open to qualified banks, and insurers with investment capabilities.

The move would help such institutions to better manage their bond portfolios, while also diversifying investor structure in the bond futures market.

The first batch of banks selected in the pilot scheme include Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Bank of Communications.

Khiem Do, head of Greater China Investments at Barings, said creating more liquidity in the market was positive for all participants in the financial industry, including banks, insurers, pension funds, wealth managers and even arbitragers. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Noah Sin; Editing by Edmund Blair and Kim Coghill)